Local News

Woman fatally shot in Kenai, suspect in custody

KBBI | By Riley Board, KDLL
Published November 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM AKST
Wildwood
Alaska Department Of Corrections

A woman was fatally shot in Kenai early this morning, and the suspect was caught in a chase and charged in her death.

Kevin Lee Park of Kenai, 28, is accused of first-degree murder and evidence tampering in the death of Stephanie Henson, 31, also of Kenai.

Kenai Police said in a statement that they learned about the shooting on California Avenue at about 4 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave the scene, and officers found a matching vehicle leaving the area without lights on.

Police said they pursued the vehicle, with help from Alaska State Troopers and Soldotna police. They eventually stopped the car and arrested the shooter.

Henson was found dead on California Avenue. Police declined to release further information about the case today, and said they’re still investigating.

Park was held at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.

Riley Board, KDLL
Riley Board is a Report For America corps member covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL. A recent graduate of Middlebury College, where she studied linguistics, English literature and German, Board was editor-in-chief of The Middlebury Campus, the student newspaper, and completed work as a Kellogg Fellow, doing independent linguistics research. She has interned at the Burlington Free Press, covering the early days of the pandemic’s effects on Vermont communities, and at Smithsonian Institution’s Folklife, where she wrote about culture and folklife in Washington, D.C. and beyond. Board hails from Sarasota, Florida.
