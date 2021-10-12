-
Alaska State Troopers have charged a Nikolaevsk man with arson for allegedly starting a home on fire Friday. Anchor Point Fire and Emergency Services and…
Multiple thefts occurred in the Anchor Point and Homer area in late December and early January. According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch posted…
Alaska State Troopers arrested an armed man after a standoff on the Sterling Highway Sunday.Police took Soldotna resident Todd Bashaw into custody after…
Homer Police arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing a car and several items and firearms from a handful vehicles early Monday morning. Officer Ryan…
A Homer man allegedly stole more than $85,000 worth of frozen seafood from Tanner’s Alaskan Seafood in Ninilchik last week. Alaska State Troopers arrested…
Alaska State Troopers arrested the driver of a truck that was involved in a serious rollover accident in Anchor Point on Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old…
Crime has been a large concern on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Anchor Point has held several recent meetings on how to lessen it. But residents working…
The four men accused of illegally harvesting thousands of pounds of salmon near Homer will make their first appearance in court next month.Alaska State…
Alaska Wildlife State Troopers say four commercial fishermen illegally caught and transported thousands of pounds of salmon near Homer in late…
Alaska State Troopers say five commercial fishing vessels illegally caught and transported thousands of pounds of salmon near Homer in late July.According…