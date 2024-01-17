© 2024 KBBI
Seward man arrested for domestic violence charges

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published January 17, 2024 at 6:19 PM AKST
Courtesy of Alaska State Troopers

The following story mentions sexual assault related to domestic violence.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Keshawn Williams in Seward on Jan. 11 and charged him with 20 offenses, all except three of which were related to domestic violence.

Troopers charged Williams with with seven counts of first degree sexual assault, one count each of kidnapping and first degree stalking, eight counts of fourth degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of cruelty to animals.

According to charging documents, a majority of the alleged offenses occurred from 2019 to 2021. Williams’ accuser reported him to state troopers early last month for threatening her. His accuser also had a protective order against him until October of last year. Williams violated the order several times and was convicted of doing so last February.

From the report, state troopers obtained a search warrant to record conversations between Williams and his accuser, where he admitted to all offenses.

Williams was arraigned on Jan. 12 and assigned an attorney. His preliminary hearing will be held at the Seward Courthouse on Jan. 22.

If you are a victim of domestic violence looking for resources, you can call the 24 hour crisis line with the Safe Harbor Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program in Seward at 907-362-1843 or Haven House’s 24 hour help line in Homer at 907-235-8943.

The Alaska Department of Law directory for shelters and victim’s services providers in the state can be found here.
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsSewardAlaska State Trooperscrime
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
