Man charged for placing hidden camera at Soldotna gym

Alaska State Troopers said they’ve charged a Kenai man for illegally placing a camera in the bathroom of a Soldotna gym.

Troopers said they received a report from the gym last October that there was a hidden camera in one of its bathrooms. They say after investigating, troopers identified the person responsible as 26-year-old Dallas Pierren.

Troopers charged Pierren on one count of attempted indecent photography and issued him a court summons. They said anyone with more information about the case should contact the Troopers’ Soldotna office.

