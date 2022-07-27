© 2022 KBBI
Local News

Man charged for placing hidden camera at Soldotna gym

By Sabine Poux, KDLL
Published July 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers said they’ve charged a Kenai man for illegally placing a camera in the bathroom of a Soldotna gym.

Troopers said they received a report from the gym last October that there was a hidden camera in one of its bathrooms. They say after investigating, troopers identified the person responsible as 26-year-old Dallas Pierren.

Troopers charged Pierren on one count of attempted indecent photography and issued him a court summons. They said anyone with more information about the case should contact the Troopers’ Soldotna office.

Sabine Poux, KDLL
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL in Kenai. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula at KDLL, but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
