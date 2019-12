Recorded live in the library at Homer Middle School, science teacher Jen Booz, a raft of 8th grade salmon scientists and Syverine Bentz from the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve talk about clean water, erosion, microplastics and hatchery fry and their effects on local salmon.



The Coffee Table, recorded live from Homer Middle School library on Wednesday December 18, 2019. Guests: 8th Grade Science Teacher Jen Booz, Syverine Bentz, from Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, and HMS 8th grade science students, in order of presentation: Lucas Story, Spencer Co, Alanna Prescot, Luke Nelson, Sylvia Clemmons and Bailey Young. Host: Kathleen Gustafson.