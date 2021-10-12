Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

-
The Kachemak Bay Science Conference and Kenai Peninsula Fish Habitat Symposium will be March 15th through the 18th .The conference is virtual this year…
-
Host Jeff Lockwood returns to the F/V Captain Cook to spend some time with the tool that makes modern seining possible - the Puretic Power Block, then…
-
Bring your lunch to Kachemak Bay Campus on Friday, January 24 from noon to 1 p.m. and learn about the secret life of harbor porpoises in Halibut Cove…
-
Recorded live in the library at Homer Middle School, science teacher Jen Booz, a raft of 8th grade salmon scientists and Syverine Bentz from the Kachemak…
-
Two environmental organizations in Homer are gearing up to host the Smithsonian National Board at the end of the month. The Kachemak Bay National…
-
Tune in this Saturday morning at 11 for Kachemak Science. KBBI is collaborating with local scientists and science students for this new, monthly,…
-
This week's Coffee Table is a preview of The Kachemak Bay Science Conference. Guests: Syverine Bentz from Kachemak Bay Estuarine Research Reserve, Beth…
-
What if you could get paid for simply agreeing to not develop any wetlands on your property? The idea is to store carbon in marshes and bogs, preventing…