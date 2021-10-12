-
On this week's special, two hour Coffee Table, you'll hear a recording of last Wednesday's KPC Showcase Series discussion about changes, over time, in…
-
On this morning's The Coffee Table, learn about the latest from Kenai Peninsula College’s Showcase Series: A Changing Kenai Peninsula, Climate Change’s…
-
Recorded live in the library at Homer Middle School, science teacher Jen Booz, a raft of 8th grade salmon scientists and Syverine Bentz from the Kachemak…
-
The Tyonek Tribal Conservation District is continuing its work to restore salmon habitat on the western side of Cook Inlet. The conservation minded…