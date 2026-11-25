The M/V Tustumena is back in action early after being impaled by a protruding piling in Whittier over the weekend; and the Alaska Marine Community Coalition is fishermen-led nonprofit organization based out of Anchorage, Alaska. The organization is currently accepting applications for their 2027 Fishing Fellows Program.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

