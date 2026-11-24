Homer City Manager Melissa Jacobsen told the city council last night that the System 4 float replacement project in the Homer Harbor could cost about 5 million dollars more than planned; Hospice of Homer is asking people who have borrowed hospital beds from the organization to call, so staff can check whether those beds are part of a Medline recall; and sailings on the M/V Tustumena could be canceled through Saturday evening, according to the Alaska Marine Highway System.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.