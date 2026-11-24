Homer City Manager Melissa Jacobsen told the city council last night that the System 4 float replacement project in the Homer Harbor could cost about 5 million dollars more than planned; and the Alaska Marine Community Coalition is fishermen-led nonprofit organization based out of Anchorage, Alaska. The organization is currently accepting applications for their 2027 Fishing Fellows Program.

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