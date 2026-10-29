Thursday Morning 10/29/2026

Starting next year, Seward will hold its city elections in November instead of October; and Homer Soil and Water hosted the Homer Trails Summit, an opportunity for Homer trail groups to share their current status and recent activity with other members of the community.

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