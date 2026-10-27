Tuesday Morning 10/27/2026

The Homer City Council will pay for an outside audit of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department; and Homer OPUS provides the fall Spooky Strings Concert, “The Raven,” at West Homer Gym on Tuesday evening.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.