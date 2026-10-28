© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 10/28/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Starting next year, Seward will hold its city elections in November instead of October; and Homer Soil and Water hosted the Homer Trails Summit, an opportunity for Homer trail groups to share their current status and recent activity with other members of the community.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez