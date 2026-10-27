Tuesday Evening 10/27/2026

The Homer City Council will pay for an outside audit of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department; and the Trump administration filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block certification of the state’s U.S. Senate election if the president’s preferred candidate, Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, loses the race.

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