Thursday Evening 10/29/2026

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Seward from 10 p.m. tonight until 4 p.m. tomorrow; and Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski made a surprise endorsement Tuesday in the Alaska governor’s race: Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.