Monday Morning 10/05/2026

The Homer Transfer Facility won’t open on Sundays this winter; Alaska residents and visitors can now find information about tsunami hazards and evacuation routes in one place, on a new interactive map; and Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin reports from the Kuskokwim River, where subsistence fishermen say their way of life is on the brink.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.