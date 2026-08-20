Thursday Morning 08/20/2026

The planet’s glaciers are quickly disappearing. Scientists agree that the best way to preserve them is to rapidly decrease planet-warming emissions. But a niche subsect has started exploring a new and controversial question: whether it’s possible to save glaciers, by engineering them; and thousands of voters took to the polls Tuesday around the Kenai Peninsula to pick representatives for multiple state and federal offices.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.