Wednesday Evening 08/19/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly filled a vacant seat and passed a slate of ordinances at its meeting last night; and thousands of voters took to the polls Tuesday around the Kenai Peninsula to pick representatives for multiple state and federal offices.

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