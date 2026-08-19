Wednesday Morning 08/19/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly filled a vacant seat and passed a slate of ordinances at its meeting last night; and Anchor Point’s Al Poindexter and his family own and operate the Anchor Point Greenhouse and received the recently announced Alaska Farm Family of the Year award.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

