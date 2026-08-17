Monday Evening 08/17/2026

The South Kenai Peninsula Hospital Service Area Board met last week and voted to take up a publicly submitted resolution at its September meeting; three people are vying to fill the vacant Kalifornsky seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly; and the Aleutians are already known for stormy weather. This year's El Niño could increase the odds for a stormier winter in the region, and elsewhere in Alaska.

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