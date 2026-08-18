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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 08/18/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 18, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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The South Kenai Peninsula Hospital Service Area Board met last week and voted to take up a publicly submitted resolution at its September meeting; three people are vying to fill the vacant Kalifornsky seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly; and the Aleutians are already known for stormy weather. This year's El Niño could increase the odds for a stormier winter in the region, and elsewhere in Alaska.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

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Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez