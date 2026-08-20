Thursday Evening 08/20/2026

Homer Airport will be closed to all air traffic overnight through the end of the month for runway light maintenance; Brent Hibbert is returning to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly; and Sterling voters are unlikely to consider increasing property taxes to support community recreation when they head to the voting booth later this year.

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