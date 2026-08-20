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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 08/20/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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Homer Airport will be closed to all air traffic overnight through the end of the month for runway light maintenance; Brent Hibbert is returning to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly; and Sterling voters are unlikely to consider increasing property taxes to support community recreation when they head to the voting booth later this year.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez