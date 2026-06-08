Monday Morning 06/05/2026

Homer’s month-long community walking challenge sponsored by the South Peninsula Hospital wrapped up at the end of May with a celebration to announce team winners and where their donations will go in the community; and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been silent for weeks on President Trump’s controversial plan to spend public funds on a White House ballroom and his nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund, to help people he deems victims of politicized prosecutions. But Thurs Sullivan voted against those Trump priorities, in amendments that failed on the Senate floor.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.