Thursday Morning 4/16/2026

School pools from Seward to Seldovia will shut down this summer after being defunded by Kenai Peninsula school board members. Kenai considers using the Challenger Learning Center building as a new location for fire and police services.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.