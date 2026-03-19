Thursday Evening 03/19/2026

Alaska is set to receive over a billion dollars in rural health funding over the next five years. And it’s accepting letters of interest from hospitals and organizations for program funding; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough could be getting a new department.

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