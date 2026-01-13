Tuesday Morning 01/13/2026

The Homer City Council recognized a longtime community member, funded repair work at the Homer Education and Recreation Complex and more at its meeting last night; and Alaska’s forestry division says it understands the Caribou Hills are best kept for recreational use as it considers creating a Kenai Peninsula state forest.

