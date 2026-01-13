Tuesday Evening 01/13/2026

The Homer City Council recognized a longtime community member, funded repair work at the Homer Education and Recreation Complex and more at its meeting last night; and Homer’s Harbormaster is urging boaters to check their vessels before a heavy mix of snow and rain arrives later this week

