Monday Morning 01/12/2026

The Homer High School theater is closed until further notice after an apparent theater rigging failure last month dropped equipment to the stage below; and the start of Alaska’s annual legislative session is just over a week away and there’s plenty on the agenda for lawmakers this year, from a possible gas pipeline to a plan to stabilize the state’s finances.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.