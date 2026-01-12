© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 01/12/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published January 12, 2026 at 5:06 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Alaska’s forestry division says it understands the Caribou Hills are best kept for recreational use as it considers creating a Kenai Peninsula state forest; and two Soldotna-based Alaska State Troopers pleaded not guilty in federal court in Anchorage Thursday to one count each of violating a Kenai man’s civil rights.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez