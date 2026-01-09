Friday Evening 01/09/2026

The Homer High School theater is closed until further notice after an apparent theater rigging failure last month dropped equipment to the stage below; and the Homer Rope Tow opens for the 2026 season this coming Sunday, January 11, from 11 am to 4 pm.

