Friday Morning 12/26/2025

Homer and Anchorage Police are seeking information after a grand jury indicted a 72-year-old man for sexual abuse of a minor; the next legislative session is less than a month away, and lawmakers are preparing to return to Juneau; and the United States may soon have an Arctic ambassador again to represent the nation’s interests in the far north.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation where, giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.