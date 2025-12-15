Monday Morning 12/15/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Orchestra returned to the Mariner Theatre on Sunday for its annual holiday performance; and the 2025 Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist Awards were announced recently and there are five recipients from the Kenai Peninsula who will each receive a $10,000 grant for the project ideas they have submitted.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.