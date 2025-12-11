Thursday Morning 12/11/2025

Homer’s long time holiday donation program, Share the Spirit, returns to Homer for December events this year; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough wants to limit how much property assessments increase each year in response to recent, significant year-over-year surges.

