Tuesday Morning 12/09/2025

An Anchor Point man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning on the Sterling Highway near Happy Valley; students in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District start their weekend early this Friday; and Alaska Public Media health reporter Rachel Cassandra set out on a very personal journey to find a few affordable, practical ways to feel better during winter days and fend off seasonal depression.

