Monday Evening 12/08/2025

An Anchor Point man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning on the Sterling Highway near Happy Valley; students in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District start their weekend early this Friday; and Alaska Public Media health reporter Rachel Cassandra set out on a very personal journey to find a few affordable, practical ways to feel better during winter days and fend off seasonal depression.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.