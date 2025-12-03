Wednesday Morning 12/03/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly worked through a packed agenda last night, with much of the attention on a presentation about investigative grand juries and a resolution tied to rising property assessments; and a former Kenai church leader accused of sexually abusing or assaulting multiple underage girls died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody last week.

