Tuesday Morning 12/02/2025

The State of Alaska wants to know what you think about designating a state forest on the Kenai Peninsula; and no major damage was reported after a magnitude-6 earthquake rattled Alaskans across Southcentral last week.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.