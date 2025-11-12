Wednesday Morning 11/12/2025

The Homer City Council postponed a final vote on the city’s 2045 comprehensive plan. Homer marked Veterans Day with a community parade honoring those who served. The state of Alaska is limiting payments to SNAP recipients this week in response to federal guidance. Kenai’s regional airport just got a lot grizzlier. The city unveiled a sculpture garden Thursday between the terminal’s arrival and departure doors that features three life-sized brown bears cast in bronze.

