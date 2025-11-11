© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 11/10/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published November 11, 2025 at 7:30 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The state of Alaska is limiting payments to SNAP recipients this week in response to federal guidance; and the Homer City Council postponed a final vote on the city’s 2045 comprehensive plan.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
