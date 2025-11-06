© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 11/06/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published November 6, 2025 at 7:30 AM AKST
The Pratt Museum has a new executive director; a former Jehovah's Witness church leader pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 20 felony criminal counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault of minors; and Alaska might soon regulate its own hazardous waste.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
