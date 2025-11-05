Wednesday Morning 11/05/2025

Seldovia residents may soon have another local option for taking the state's written knowledge test; Kenai Aviation announced Monday that it was ceasing all flight operations; Kenai Peninsula property owners who want to take advantage of the borough’s new, higher residential tax exemption must reapply for that exemption by next Feb. 15; and this Friday is the deadline for firms to submit proposals to design and build the Homer Harbor’s System 4 float replacement.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.