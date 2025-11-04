Tuesday Evening 11/04/2025

Seldovia residents may soon have another local option for taking the state's written knowledge test; Kenai Aviation announced Monday that it was ceasing all flight operations; Kenai Peninsula property owners who want to take advantage of the borough’s new, higher residential tax exemption must reapply for that exemption by next Feb. 15; and this Friday is the deadline for firms to submit proposals to design and build the Homer Harbor’s System 4 float replacement.

