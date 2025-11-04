Tuesday Morning 11/04/2025

People who rely on food assistance from SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, could have their electronic benefits cards refilled as soon as this week; and Highland Drive is back to two lanes at the Bidarki Creek crossing during non-work hours.

