Tuesday Morning 09/23/2025

Kodiak’s Sun’aq Tribe announced last week that it was awarded more than two million dollars for mariculture processing at its current seafood plant; this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be exactly $1,000; lawyers are trading arguments in a case challenging the state’s failure to process applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on time; and the Homer City Council adopted its 2026-to-2031 capital improvement plan and introduced funding measures for several water projects last night.

