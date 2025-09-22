© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 09/22/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:13 PM AKDT
Kodiak’s Sun’aq Tribe announced last week that it was awarded more than two million dollars for mariculture processing at its current seafood plant; this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be exactly $1,000; and lawyers are trading arguments in a case challenging the state’s failure to process applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on time.

