Monday Evening 09/22/2025

Kodiak’s Sun’aq Tribe announced last week that it was awarded more than two million dollars for mariculture processing at its current seafood plant; this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be exactly $1,000; and lawyers are trading arguments in a case challenging the state’s failure to process applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on time.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.