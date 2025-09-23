Tuesday Evening 09/23/2025

The Homer City Council adopted its 2026-to-2031 capital improvement plan and introduced funding measures for several water projects last night. Kodiak’s pink salmon harvest is at its third largest ever this year. Alaska is home to 16 national wildlife refuges and their programs have been hampered by Trump administration staffing cuts in the last eight months.

