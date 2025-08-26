Tuesday Morning 08/26/2025

The Homer City Council presented two proclamations and advanced several funding measures at last night’s meeting; Kenai Peninsula voters will consider whether to align state and local election days; and the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is touring Alaska to take a closer look at the land they spend so much time talking about in Congress.

