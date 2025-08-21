Thursday Morning 08/21/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved land purchases, discussed school funding and finalized election measures at its meeting on Tuesday night. The Ninilchik public school released a letter to the public on August 12th advising that due to staff shortages the school cafeteria would be closed and unable to serve meals until mid-September. There are two opportunities this weekend for Homer youth to audition for upcoming fall and spring dance performances.

