KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 08/21/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:06 PM AKDT
As the 2025 school year begins, Homer High School athletics offer two home games for interested viewers in the first week of the season; and the Alaska Department of Law has a new online portal for residents wanting to submit concerns over public welfare and institutions to an investigative grand jury.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
