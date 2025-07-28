Monday Morning 07/28/2025

Scientists did not find harmful toxins in mussels collected from Kachemak Bay, and the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is appealing a federal decision that could cost the state $80 million – and potentially undermine equitable funding among Alaska schools.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.